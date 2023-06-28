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Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mogelijk schadelijk tot 12 jaar

2 uur 34 min.

28 juni 2023

Actie, Avontuur, Sciencefiction

Harrison Ford keert terug in de rol van de legendarische held-archeoloog voor het vijfde deel van de iconische franchise. Samen met Ford spelen Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) en Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Geregisseerd door James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), geproduceerd door Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall en Simon Emanuel, met Steven Spielberg en George Lucas als executive producers. John Williams, die de muziek schreef voor elk Indy-avontuur sinds de originele Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is opnieuw verantwoordelijk voor de muziek.

Rated: Mogelijk schadelijk tot 12 jaar
Looptijd: 2 uur 34 min.
Releasedatum: 28 juni 2023

  • Geregisseerd door

    James Mangold

  • Geproduceerd door

    Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel

  • Cast

    Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Ethann Isidore, Thomas Kretschmann, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters

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